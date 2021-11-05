Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

SLGN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

