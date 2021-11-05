Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $203.00 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.23.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

