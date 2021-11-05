Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The firm has a market cap of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

