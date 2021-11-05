Similarweb Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 8th (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb’s (NYSE:SMWB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 8th. Similarweb had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

