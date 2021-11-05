SingularityDAO Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and $3.88 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.