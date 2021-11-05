SIRIN LABS Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.19 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $64,376.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

