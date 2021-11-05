Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

