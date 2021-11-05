SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

