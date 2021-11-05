Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,523 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.