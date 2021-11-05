Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 35,618,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

