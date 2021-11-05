Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Skillz stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 35,618,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30.
In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
