SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $193,971.37 and approximately $49,746.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00244900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

