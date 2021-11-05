Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skyline Champion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Skyline Champion worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

