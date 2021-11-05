Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SKY traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 10,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,374. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

