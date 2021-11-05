Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.
SKY traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 10,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,374. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $74.05.
In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
