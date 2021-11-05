SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $732.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SkyWest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 496,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

