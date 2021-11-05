Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

Shares of SWKS traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,139. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day moving average is $176.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

