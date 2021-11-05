SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $514.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 508.89 ($6.65), with a volume of 28873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.64).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.06. The stock has a market cap of £796.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

