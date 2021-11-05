Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$351.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

