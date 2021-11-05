Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.34

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.34 and last traded at C$37.34, with a volume of 2566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.97.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.