SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.77. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24,564 shares.

The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $252.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

About SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

