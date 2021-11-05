Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a market cap of £966.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 873.18.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

