Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SNWS stock opened at GBX 40.62 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.76. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

