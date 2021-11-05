Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

SNOW stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

