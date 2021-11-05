Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STM stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

