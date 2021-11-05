SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $375.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $368.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.43.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.11 and its 200 day moving average is $269.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.