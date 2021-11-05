Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on SOLVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $13.01 on Friday. Solvay has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

