South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $500.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 1,406,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

