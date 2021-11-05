Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwestern Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

