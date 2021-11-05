SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.30. 9,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

