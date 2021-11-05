Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $726.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.60 million and the highest is $734.29 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

NYSE:SPB opened at $95.04 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

