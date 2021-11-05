Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPPI opened at $2.42 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

