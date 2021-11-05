Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,629,500.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 134,543 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95.

On Monday, September 13th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,210 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

