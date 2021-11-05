Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises about 0.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

