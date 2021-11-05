Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 27,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.41. The company had a trading volume of 278,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,814. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

