Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 147,709 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,709 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 204.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,503. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.