Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.09.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.04. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

