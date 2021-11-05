Spores Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $199,860.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

