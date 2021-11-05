Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.71.

Shares of SPOT opened at $293.48 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

