SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 227,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,215. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

