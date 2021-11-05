Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $127.12. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,188. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

