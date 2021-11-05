Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $127.12. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,188. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
