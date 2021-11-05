Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $121.69, but opened at $139.80. Sprout Social shares last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 7,204 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

