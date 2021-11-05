Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.80 million-$185.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q4 guidance to (0.07-0.06) EPS.

SPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 293,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,188. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

