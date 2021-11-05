SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

