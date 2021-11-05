SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

