Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 39,017 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BG opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.
In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.