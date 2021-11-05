Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 39,017 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

