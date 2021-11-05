Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.