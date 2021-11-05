Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,283 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,859 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $82.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

