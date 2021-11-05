Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.