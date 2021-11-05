Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 32,163 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $31.15 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $568.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

