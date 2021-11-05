Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 63,374 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.19 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.