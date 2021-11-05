SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SSNC opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

